Head to Head Contrast: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) versus Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telenor ASA and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 9 0 0 1.90 Vonage 0 12 1 0 2.08

Telenor ASA currently has a consensus target price of $162.00, suggesting a potential upside of 974.98%. Vonage has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.39%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Vonage.

Volatility and Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and Vonage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $12.83 billion 1.64 $177.98 million $0.13 115.93 Vonage $1.41 billion 3.61 -$24.50 million ($0.10) -200.48

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 1.33% 5.05% 0.71% Vonage -1.74% 5.29% 2.32%

Summary

Vonage beats Telenor ASA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

