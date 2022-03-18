Head-To-Head Review: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.46 $1.87 billion $6.82 27.54 First Solar $2.92 billion 2.85 $468.69 million $4.38 17.86

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 16.91% 34.33% 12.70% First Solar 16.03% 8.06% 6.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 8 12 1 2.59 First Solar 2 14 6 0 2.18

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $238.52, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $87.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than First Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats First Solar on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

