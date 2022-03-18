Head to Head Review: Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) versus The Competition

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) is one of 249 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Relay Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -36.49% -32.51% Relay Therapeutics Competitors -2,232.15% -75.41% -28.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million -$363.87 million -6.63 Relay Therapeutics Competitors $728.82 million $115.25 million -0.32

Relay Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relay Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics Competitors 1470 5374 11115 202 2.55

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 92.66%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 97.22%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics competitors beat Relay Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

