Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.42 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDDRF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

