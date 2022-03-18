Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 268,950 shares.The stock last traded at $14.77 and had previously closed at $14.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.