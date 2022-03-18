HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.17 ($78.21).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €58.78 ($64.59) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.47 and its 200 day moving average is €63.41. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($89.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.