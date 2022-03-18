Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.