Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

