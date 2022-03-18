Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,015 shares of company stock worth $89,490,827. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

