Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 27,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.
