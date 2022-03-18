Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,825 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,995 ($25.94) to GBX 1,825 ($23.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.40) on Monday. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,175 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,922 ($24.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,482.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,681.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11.
About Hill & Smith (Get Rating)
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.
