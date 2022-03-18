Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HLT opened at $151.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
