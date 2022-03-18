HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Lowered to $22.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get HireRight alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.