HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Lowered to $22.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81.
