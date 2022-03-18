HoDooi Market Cap Achieves $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.67 or 0.06943957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.71 or 0.99825615 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036860 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.