Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Barclays cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Holcim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

