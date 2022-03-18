Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Holley stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth $29,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $19,093,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Holley by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

