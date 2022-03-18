Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Honest stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $23.88.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Honest by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

