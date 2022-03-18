Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Honest stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $23.88.
In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
HNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.
About Honest (Get Rating)
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honest (HNST)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.