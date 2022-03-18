Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading 160% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 160% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 14,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 21,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.