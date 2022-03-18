H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Cheryl Fried Sells 10,000 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on HR.UN shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

