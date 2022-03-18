HSBC Initiates Coverage on Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 600 ($7.80) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,723.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

