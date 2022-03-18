HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 510 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.24) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 484 ($6.29) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 500.60 ($6.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($284,429.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

