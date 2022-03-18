HT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

