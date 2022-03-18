HT Partners LLC Sells 22,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $82.92.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.