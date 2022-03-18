HT Partners LLC Sells 22,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

