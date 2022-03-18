Hudock Inc. Buys 1,644 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $107.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

