Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $397.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.80 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

