Hudock Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $155.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

