Hudock Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.5% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

