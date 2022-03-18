Hudock Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $38,850,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 546,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

