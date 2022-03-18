Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

