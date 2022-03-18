Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.86.

HII opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

