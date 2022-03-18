Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €270.00 ($296.70) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price target on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €355.00 ($390.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 63.29. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 1-year high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €391.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €485.54.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

