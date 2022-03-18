i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $835.73 million, a P/E ratio of -83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,163 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

