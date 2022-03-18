IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.01 and its 200 day moving average is $218.55. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

