IAM Advisory LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 753.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,677 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $70.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

