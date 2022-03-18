IAM Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $527.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

