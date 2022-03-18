Ian Jacobs Purchases 114,100 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 114,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs purchased 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

MIXT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

