IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $419.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

