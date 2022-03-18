IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,180 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $322.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.26 and a 200 day moving average of $320.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.25 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.