IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,426 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equifax by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $239.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average is $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

