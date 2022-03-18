IBM Retirement Fund Sells 609 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $564.73 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

