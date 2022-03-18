IBM Retirement Fund Sells 723 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $372.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

