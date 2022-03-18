Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.31.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

