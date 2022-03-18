Iconic Token Trading Up 41.5% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $22,910.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.43 or 0.07001758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.61 or 0.99790472 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00034832 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

