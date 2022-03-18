IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $285.52

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.52 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.83). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 1,101,215 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGR shares. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.06) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.52. The stock has a market cap of £65.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

