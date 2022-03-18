IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

IMRA opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 264,763 shares worth $580,946. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

