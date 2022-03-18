IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMRA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Friday. 76,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,423. The company has a market cap of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. IMARA has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 50,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and sold 264,763 shares valued at $580,946. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

