ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

