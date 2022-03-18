Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.37.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$54.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.63 and a 1-year high of C$60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.60%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.