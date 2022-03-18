Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 473 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26.

Impinj stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

