IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INABGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INAB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,070. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a current ratio of 20.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IN8bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INABGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.